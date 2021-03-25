TrojanSports - Five Pac-12 programs off to a hot start for 2022

The 2022 recruiting class has just kicked off but there are already teams in Power Five conferences that have jumped out and started to load up. Here is a look at five Pac-12 programs that are doing well so far.

USC

There is only one five-star committed to a Pac-12 school and USC has him in five-star cornerback Domani Jackson, the top-ranked player in the state of California. The rest of the Trojans’ class is off to a solid start, too, with four-star quarterback Devin Brown, four-star tight end Keyan Burnett and four-star Fabian Ross leading the way. The USC staff has ventured out and been much more aggressive in Texas and the Southeast as well so there could be some jackpots coming later in this class if those efforts pay off.

*****

OREGON

The Ducks have recruited extraordinarily well ever since coach Mario Cristobal took over with multiple team recruiting titles - and it’s paying off on the field. The 2022 class is off to another strong start led four-star quarterback Tanner Bailey and four-star defensive end Gracen Halton. Sheer determination helped Oregon land Bailey out of Gordo, Ala., as a lot of SEC programs were involved for much longer and that’s the calling card of Cristobal and his staff. Oregon has always done well in Southern California and it wouldn’t be surprising to see that happen again this recruiting cycle.

*****

ARIZONA STATE

As a sign of Arizona State’s reach under coach Herm Edwards and a stable of aggressive assistant coaches, the Sun Devils have four commitments in the 2022 class so far - one from California, two from Florida and one from Texas. Defensive backs coach Chris Hawkins has done a phenomenal job landing Hallandale, Fla., teammates four-star Alfonzo Allen and Jaylin Marshall and it was a huge win for that staff to go to Playa Del Rey (Calif.) St. Bernard for four-star safety Larry Turner-Gooden, who was being courted by USC, Texas and lots of others. It’s a great start for the Sun Devils with some early big wins across the country.

*****

ARIZONA

Jedd Fisch and his staff have brought a relentless approach to recruiting during their first months on campus - and it’s paying off. The new staff has focused in-state and landed three-star offensive lineman Grayson Stovall and three-star defensive lineman Tristan Monday, who could be underranked at this point. Arizona has gone to California for long, rangy defensive back Tacario Davis and for all-purpose threat Jonah Coleman and even went to Maine for a tight end. This new staff is looking for an edge, a spark to get things moving and it’s been a valuable start to their time in Tucson.

*****

COLORADO

Four commits does not make a trend or a recruiting class but this is something to watch moving forward for the Buffaloes under coach Karl Dorrell: Two pledges are from the state of Georgia and two are from Texas. Seizing on those under-appreciated prospects from Texas and the Southeast as well as hitting tradition West talent pools could be a workable strategy for Colorado, which should battle for one of the higher-end spots in the conference.

*****