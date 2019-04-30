News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-30 10:50:33 -0500') }} football Edit

Five-star CB Elias Ricks lays out future plans

Nqlmclrzyy6l6qihf89v
Elias Ricks
Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
@adamgorney
Recruiting Analyst

IRVINE, Calif. - Elias Ricks was working toward graduating high school a year early and then enrolling at LSU. But that plan has changed.“I already have the credits so I could leave high school rig...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}