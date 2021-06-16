Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge: 10 rankings questions we hope to answer

1. Can Cade Klubnik earn his fifth star?

The 2022 class of quarterbacks is pretty deep, but Klubnik is one of the few that are within shouting distance of earning their fifth star. There's plenty of talent on both sides of the ball heading to Atlanta this week and it will be interesting to see how Klubnik does in a setting like this. The Clemson commit coming off a shoulder injury at the end of the season and has only participated in a few events this past spring so Thursday should be a good test for him.

*****

2. Does Quency Wiggins continue his rise?

One of the biggest risers in this past rankings update, Wiggins has a chance to move even higher if he can continue to dominate the competition at the Five-Star Challenge on Thursday. He's a massive defensive and is still learning proper hand techniques, but he has outstanding athleticism, strength and quickness for a player his size. LSU, Alabama, Oregon, Texas and Ole Miss are his top contenders at this point.

*****

3. Can Lebbeus Overton firm up his grip on the No. 1 spot in the 2023 class?

Overton is the top player in the 2023 class, and rightfully so. He's put up outstanding film, has been super productive and he has the ceiling to be a star at the college level and beyond. We weren't able to see him go through 1-on-1s at the Miami Rivals Camp earlier this year, but he has excelled in that environment, too. Overturn has a tough challenge this week going against some of the best in the country, and he could really solidify himself as the top player in his class.

*****

4. Can Jeadyn Lukus earn his fifth star?

Another player that could boost his ranking after Thursday's event is cornerback Jeadyn Lukus. College coaches couldn't build a better-looking cornerback if they built him in a lab. This is going to be the toughest competition Lukus has faced in his career, and it'll be interesting to watch him adjust to the speed, quickness and playmaking abilities of the receivers. North Carolina, Clemson and Ohio State are his choices at this point, so he should also be popular among the players as a recruiting target.

*****

5. Will Kiyaunta Goodwin push for his fifth star?

Goodwin has shown incredible progress over his high school career as he develops his frame and the technical details of playing offensive tackle. Like many others, he has a chance to earn his fifth star this week with outstanding performances against some of the best defensive linemen in the nation. The Kentucky commit had offers from pretty much every school in the country, and it's been easy to see why on film.

*****

6. Can Jaylen Sneed jump to five-star status?

Sneed is another South Carolina native poised to possibly make the jump up to five-star status. The super-athletic linebacker has the speed to cover explosive running backs, athletic tight ends and even some receivers in space, but he also has the physical playing style to be able to excel against the run and as a blitzer. The level of competition is going up a notch for him this week as he heads to Atlanta for the Five-Star Challenge. Sneed will be coming off his Notre Dame official visit, and the Fighting Irish are the heavy favorite to land this commitment.

*****

7. Which legacy prospect will shine?

Trevor Etienne (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

*****

8. Who wins Gabe Powers vs. CJ Hicks: Round 2?

Powers and Hicks put on a show at the Indianapolis Rivals Camp and both will be on the field on Thursday. Powers edged out Hicks for the MVP award that day, and we'll see if he can do it again. The five-star Ohio State commits did a great job covering in space and had no problem playing physically with running backs and tight ends at the camp in Indianapolis, but the competition on Thursday is on a different level so we'll see if they're able to keep pace.

*****

9. Who will help their stock the most?

There are a lot of players heading to Atlanta with something to prove. My money is on Penn State commit Kaden Saunders to help his stock the most. The explosive receiver runs great routes and is so slippery in space. Saunders has had a great camp season so far and even won the receiver MVP award at the Indianapolis Rivals Camp. He's battled tested and ready for anybody that lines up across from him on Thursday.

*****

10. Can Dante Moore jump into the five-star conversation?