Five-Star Challenge: The Gorney Awards

PHYSICAL PROWESS

Quency Wiggins

This goes to the player who looks the best at the camp, and Quency Wiggins is the pick. The high four-star defensive end who has drawn rave reviews wherever he’s competed this summer is a legit 6-foot-6 but he’s not lean at all. The Baton Rouge (La.) Madison Prep Academy recruit is filled out, has a barrel chest and no bad weight. It’s no wonder LSU and Alabama are battling it out for him.

PHYSICAL PROWESS, PART DEUX

Cayden Green

Not only is Cayden Green all of 6-foot-5 and 320-plus pounds, but the 2023 offensive tackle loves to be physical, he loves battling defensive linemen and there’s no question he’s going to be one of the top players at his position nationally next recruiting cycle. Green is massive, he swallows up defensive linemen who try to bull rush and he has the power to push around others. It’s pretty impressive to see out of a 2023 recruit.

MIGHTY MOUSE

Jaylin Lucas

This goes to the smallest player who made the biggest impact, and Jaylin Lucas wins this award. He's listed at 5-foot-9, which might be a touch generous, but the three-star from Houma (La.) Terrebonne uses his diminutive stature to his benefit as cornerbacks can’t jam him at the line and he can get off the line quickly. Once into his route, Lucas has exceptional speed to stretch the field. Quarterbacks have a small target in Lucas but oftentimes he’s wide open.

ANGER MANAGEMENT

TJ Shanahan

The winner of this award is the prospect who plays with the most passion and anger, and that was unquestionably 2023 four-star offensive tackle TJ Shanahan. The Orlando (Fla.) Timber Creek prospect almost craves mixing it up, loves the trench warfare of playing along the offensive line and looks forward to talking up his wins, of which there were plenty. The aggression is palpable when Shanahan takes a rep, and it’s really impressive to see.

TARGET SHOPPER

Oscar Delp

This award goes to the receiver or tight end who consistently provided the biggest target for quarterbacks, and the award goes to Oscar Delp. The Cumming (Ga.) West Forsyth four-star tight end will continue to push for that top spot at his position because he can stretch the field with his speed, he runs great routes and his big frame makes him more of a wide receiver in a tight end’s body. He’s a smooth runner with great hands and a great frame.

MOUNTAIN MAN

Jacob Hood

This award goes to the player who is so massive it’s hard to believe he’s in high school, and Jacob Hood wins this one. There were a lot of big linemen at the Five-Star Challenge, but only Hood was 6-foot-8 and 330 pounds. He reminds me a little of Zach Banner because of his size but also his level of comfort inside his own body. Georgia, Miami and Auburn are battling hard for the Nashville (Tenn.) Hillsboro recruit.

SUPER ATHLETE

Jeadyn Lukus

The winner of this award goes to someone who showed off tremendous athletic ability in multiple ways, and Jeadyn Lukus is the pick. The high four-star cornerback from Mauldin, S.C., is all of 6-foot-2 and not only did he turn and run with every receiver at the event but he also won the vertical leap title. Lukus is an effortless runner who is smooth and athletic. Clemson and North Carolina are the frontrunners for him.

THE CHIRPER

Bradyn Joiner



This award goes to the player who not only had a fun time all camp but also was seen yapping at his opponents throughout the event, and Bradyn Joiner gets this one. He was excellent during one-on-one drills as the four-star center in the 2023 class used his power and ability to reset to win rep after rep. The Auburn, Ala., recruit was really having fun with it. Flapping his Georgia gloves at everybody or talking it up pretty good, Joiner let everyone know he was there at all times.

JET PACK

Isaiah Bond

This award goes to the player who showed off the best straight-line speed and looked like he had rockets on his back and the award goes to Florida commit Isaiah Bond. The Buford, Ga., four-star athlete started the day by winning the Fast Man Challenge by a nose, and none of the cornerbacks could stay with him during one-on-ones. Coach Dan Mullen has made a career off speedy, versatile guys like Bond and he should be dynamic all over the field for the Gators.

BULL MARKET

Rocco Becht

This goes to the player who raised his stock the most, and Iowa State quarterback commit Rocco Becht is the pick. Right now, he's a low three-star prospect, but the Wesley Chapel (Fla.) Wiregrass quarterback is going to be moving up and the only question is how high. Becht plays with poise and confidence, he’s a smart decision-maker and on the field with plenty of four-stars, Becht had a better showing than many of them. The Cyclones are getting a steal, typical for coach Matt Campbell and his staff.

SPIN IT

Cade Klubnik

This goes to the quarterback who throws the prettiest ball and "spins it" better than anyone else, and Clemson commit Cade Klubnik is the selection. The Austin (Texas) Westlake high four-star quarterback can put velocity on his passes or he can deliver it to his receivers wherever it needs to be. There were some throws Klubnik might want back, but all in all he had a strong showing and the ball looks different coming out.

FANCY FEET

Justice Haynes

This goes to the prospect with the best footwork, regardless of position, and the award goes to Justice Haynes. Not only does the 2023 four-star running back look great with a physical frame but he moved through the bag drills well, he looked light and comfortable on his feet, he can plant and go and make people miss. The Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity standout looked great during one-on-ones, too, when Haynes put moves on linebackers who couldn’t keep up.

STICK ‘EM

Trevor Etienne

This award goes to the player with the best hands, and another running back wins this award in four-star Trevor Etienne. The Jennings, La., standout who has LSU, Clemson and others vying for his services made numerous one-handed catches when the ball was thrown too high or too inside during his one-on-one route. It didn’t seem to matter since Etienne just stuck his hand out and corralled the ball, making it look easy.

LIGHTNING IN A BOTTLE

Kaden Saunders

This award goes to the most dynamic and exciting player, and that was Penn State wide receiver commit Kaden Saunders. The four-star from Westerville (Ohio) South has had a tremendous offseason dominating numerous events, including the Five-Star Challenge. He’s jet-quick off the line of scrimmage, he can create space against anybody and as a deep threat Saunders is terrific. KJ Hamler has been the comparison, but Saunders is taller but still just as dynamic. Nittany Lions fans will love him.

THE SNUGGIE

Elijah Mc-Cantos



This is for the defensive back who provided the best overall coverage at the event, and Elijah Mc-Cantos is the choice. On almost every route, the three-star cornerback from Miami Edison was step for step with the receiver, he had numerous pass deflections and Mc-Cantos also showed phenomenal closing speed if the ball was even a split-second late.

PICK IT

Jaylen Sneed