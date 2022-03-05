Five-star DE Jayden Wayne impressed by 'different vibe' on latest USC visit
THOUSAND OAKS -- Five-star defensive end Jayden Wayne had visited USC last year, so he'd seen some of the campus and football facilities already, but his latest visit Friday was different, he said....
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news