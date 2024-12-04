Five-star DL Jahkeem Stewart is heading to USC

Rivals was first to predict five-star defensive lineman to land with USC. As National Signing Day arrives, the Trojans have signed the No. 8 prospect in the Rivals250 out of The Boot.

One gigantic domino that landed in favor of USC is five-star DL Jahkeem Stewart .

Lincoln Riley and the Trojans are a team in line for fireworks to close out the Early Signing Period.

Stewart, Rivals' top-ranked prospect at his position, has played 12 varsity games. He was ineligible to play as a senior after reclassifying into the 2025 class.

Despite the lack of in-game experience, Stewart has been identified as "a generational" sort of talent by various coaches across the country. Stewart was wildly productive in his lone varsity season at New Orleans (La.) St. Aug High School, and at 6-foot-6 and 285 pounds, has dominated in various camp settings over the past three years.

The Trojans edged out Oregon, Ohio State, and LSU for the five-star DL from Louisiana. Stewart made upwards of five visits to LA to visit the Trojans since the spring when the No. 1 DL in the Rivals250 started to expedite his recruitment and moved toward a decision this December.

Oregon and Ohio State were also leading the way for Stewart at different junctures of his recruitment. The Tigers made a late surge with the five-star recruit down the stretch.

USC's Eric Henderson is New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr alum. His track record coaching Aaron Donald was a major catalyst that drew Stewart to USC. So were the off-the-field opportunities.

During his official visit in November, Stewart and his circle sat down with multiple high-ranking officials. The five-star defensive lineman is expected to receive NIL opportunities between $2 to $3 million, according to multiple well-placed sources familiar with this recruitment.

The Trojans may not be done either.

After hosting four-star defensive lineman Christian Ingram over the weekend for an official visit, we've logged predictions for the Trojans to come away with another big target along the defensive line. Four-star safety Stephen Miller also returned to Los Angeles over the weekend. After a strong push from South Carolina, we predict Miller to stick with the Trojans.