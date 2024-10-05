Five-star DL Jahkeem Stewart reclassifies to 2025 cycle

Massive news has hit on the college football recruiting front as five-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart has announced he has reclassified into the 2025 cycle.
Stewart, previously ranked as the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2026 class, is now ranked as the No. 4 overall prospect in the 2025 cycle. He remains the highest ranked defensive prospect as well as the top prospect in the state of Louisiana.
Stewart, 6-foot-6, 277-pounds is uncommitted.
With the move, Stewart now cuts his high school career a full year short, now effectively in his senior season. As with the rest of the 2025 class, Stewart will sign his national letter of intent this December before enrolling early to be on a campus in January.
Stewart has announced he has a series of official visits set to Oregon (Oct. 12), LSU (Nov. 9), USC (Nov. 16), and Ohio State (Nov. 30). Stewart says in a statement there is "a couple more to be added."
Stewart has visited each program multiple times for unofficial visits.
Here is the full statement from Stewart on his reclassification:
"I am officially reclassified to the 2025 class and attending EDNA KARR Highschool. I greatly appreciate everyone at Edna Karr and Inspire Nola Charter Schools for giving me the opportunity to continue to pursue my goals and welcoming me with open arms. I am forever grateful. You all truly are “Second to None.” I will be graduating December of 2024, signing my National LOI on December 3rd during early signing period and early enrolling into college later in December. As of now I have Official visits to Oregon, LSU, USC, and Ohio State; with a couple more to be added."
"I also would like to thank my legal team over at Tucker Law Firm along with Legendary Sports Marketing and Management for supporting me through this ordeal."
"In the coming weeks I will address and clear up the misinformation and false narratives that have been put out. For now I am totally focused on training with Edge Assassins and the necessary preparation needed as I transition to the next level."
"I am thankful for all the love and support I have received during this time as well as the criticism and hate. I wouldn’t have it any other way “Perfectly balanced, as all things should be- THANOS"
“Dread it, run from it. Destiny arrives all the same and now it’s here. Or should I say I am!- THANOS"