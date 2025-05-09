Elite OT Keenyi Pepe set with USC, shuts down recruitment

BRADENTON, Fla. -- Don't expect any more drama in the Keenyi Pepe recruitment, according to the top pass blocker himself.
The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy standout made a verbal commitment to USC to kick off the month of May and there are no plans to even consider another program -- even for a visit -- at this time.
The recruitment has been shut down for the California native.
"I feel like being committed and taking other visits is like going on other dates when you're married," Pepe told Rivals. "I'm staying committed and staying with one school. I'm not bouncing around with schools."
Texas, Miami, Florida and other programs continue to call and visit the top-10 tackle recruit this spring, but his last trip to Los Angeles sealed the deal with his decision.
"It's just closer to home," he said. "I know I said a lot of other times that location didn't matter but when I went to USC, my whole family came out. It was my mom's first time going on a visit with me.
"It felt different."
The Trojans sport the nation's top-ranked recruiting class by a wide margin as Lincoln Riley's staff pushes for even more.
"It's bigger and better, possibly the best class to ever go there," he said. "It feels good."
The first week of June will coincide with the only official visit planned for Pepe, a trip back to USC. He is hoping to take the trip with fellow four-star and IMG Academy offensive line teammate Breck Kolojay.
"Breck's my roommate now so I tell him we can be roommates again for three or four years and it will be fun," he said. "We got a shot."
Pepe reports good health through the bulk of spring workouts at IMG, poised to be among the next big-time offensive line recruits to work the left tackle spot at arguably the nation's most talented high school program.