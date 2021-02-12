TrojanSports - Five-star DL Walter Nolen breaks down his first cut

Walter Nolen is the no. 1 defensive tackle in the country, the no. 1 player in Tennessee, and the no. 4 player in America. He is coveted by many of the elite college football programs.

The five-star talent has over 30 offers, and schools are in contact with him daily working to connect with the star out of Cordova (Tenn.) St. Benedict.

Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Tennessee and USC have made the top 10 cut.