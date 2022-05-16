DENTON, Texas — Anthony Hill is one of the most gifted prospects in the entire class of 2023 recruiting cycle. The Denton (Texas) Ryan standout plays both sides of the ball for one of the premier programs in all of the Lone Star State.

Hill features a sideline-to-sideline game from his linebacker position in the Ryan defense. He is able to diagnose a play quickly and get to the spot before it ever has an opportunity to develop. The five-star also provides a boost to the Raiders offensively, where he is a featured member in the run game.

Combined with his track background — Hill runs multiple events for Ryan — Hill has the profile of an elite recruit and has a compelling argument to be the top overall prospect in a loaded state of Texas.

With official visits on the horizon, Hill is focused on six finalists: Alabama, Miami, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M, and USC. The programs are jockeying for position to land the nation's top linebacker.

Hill broke down the group with Rivals.com.