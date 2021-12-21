Five-star London Johnson focusing on six as decision nears

London Johnson used the past year to establish himself as one of the top point guards in the 2023 class with scholarship offers coming in from all over the country. Earlier this month, Johnson decided to take his shot at the international game as he used his dual citizenship with Jamaica to play in the 2021 FIBA U17 Centrobasket Championship. In six games, the five-star prospect averaged 36 points per game and helped Jamaica finish 6th overall. With that behind him, Johnson is now nearing a college decision. He’s hoping to announce his school for the next level within the next month or so. He cut his list to 12 schools last month, but says he’s now focused on Georgia, Virginia, NC State, Clemson, USC and Alabama as his commitment nears.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Alabama: “They have a point guard coming in next year, Jaden Bradley, who might go one and done. I know they play fast and a lot of transition.” Clemson: “I have a good connection with the coaches. They have a lot of graduating guards coming up. They signed some big men, so now they need some guards.” Georgia: “I like coach [Tom] Crean and coach [Steve] McClain. I think if I go there, it would be like staying home. When I went on a visit, coach Crean compared my style of play to what they do on film.” NC State: “I like coach [Kevin] Keatts and coach [Roy] Roberson. I have a good connection with them as well. I feel like they are pretty loaded at guard right now.” USC: “I like coach [Eric] Mobley. When I went on a visit there, we had a great connection. I feel like the program is a good basketball program. I watched practice and I could see how I fit in there.” Virginia: “I like coach [Tony] Bennett and coach [Jason] Williford. We have a great connection, and I could see myself fitting in there. On film, they showed me how I could fit into what they do.”

RIVALS’ REACTION