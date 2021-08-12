COLUMBUS, Ga. -- A commitment to USC hasn't slowed Georgia's pursuit of one of the top players in the Peach State.

Five-star defensive lineman Mykel Williams hears from the Bulldog coaching staff every day. He often wakes up to messages from head coach Kirby Smart, defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, or running backs coach Dell McGee.

Williams has been committed to the Trojans for nearly two months. His home-state school is still pushing for him as hard as ever.

"It makes me feel wanted," Williams said.