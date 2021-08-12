Five-star Mykel Williams talks USC commitment, continued UGA interest
COLUMBUS, Ga. -- A commitment to USC hasn't slowed Georgia's pursuit of one of the top players in the Peach State.
Five-star defensive lineman Mykel Williams hears from the Bulldog coaching staff every day. He often wakes up to messages from head coach Kirby Smart, defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, or running backs coach Dell McGee.
Williams has been committed to the Trojans for nearly two months. His home-state school is still pushing for him as hard as ever.
"It makes me feel wanted," Williams said.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news