Five-star OL Devon Campbell puts USC in his top 5

Those efforts continue to keep the Trojans in play for five-star offensive guard Devon Campbell (Arlington, Texas), who took an official visit to Los Angeles last month and has now formally put USC in his top 5 list.

With limited local leads to fill its offensive line needs in this 2022 recruiting class, the USC coaching staff has invested a lot of time and energy into some key out-of-state targets.

Here's what Campbell said last month after his Trojans visit:

"It was good. I loved it out there," he said. "I walked around campus. I was seeing the dorms and hanging out with some of the players. I was hosted by Courtland Ford from Cedar Hill. He's from my area and it felt like home and he was saying that, so that's good.

"I'm looking for just a place that feels like home. If it feels like home, then it can fit me."

Texas and Oklahoma, two major national programs closer to home, may be tough obstacles for USC in this recruiting battle, but the Trojans left a strong impression on not only Campbell but his mother during that official visit and they'll continue to recruit him as a priority prospect.

Campbell is not expected to make a decision until much later in the process.