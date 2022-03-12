SANTA ANA — Five-star receiver Brandon Inniss has his pick of top programs across the country already. The top-rated receiver in the 2023 class has collected over three dozen offers and nearly all the top schools are in pursuit.

One school out west, USC, happens to have a strong connection to Inniss, and the 6-foot receiver visited the Trojans with his 7-on-7 team Friday to get his first look at the campus. South Florida Express is playing in the Pylon 7v7 event in Orange County this weekend, so the team took a group visit to USC’s campus ahead of the tournament, with several members of the team firmly on the Trojans’ radar.

None are more of a priority than Inniss, who was previously committed to coach Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma. He backed off that commitment in late November when Riley was hired away by USC, and his relationships with Riley and outside receivers coach Dennis Simmons have continued to help build a bridge between Inniss and the Trojans.

Riley has already been able to flip two of his former 2023 Oklahoma commits in five-star QB Malachi Nelson and four-star WR Makai Lemon (plus 2022 five-star APB Raleek Brown), and Trojans fans are hoping Inniss will be next.

Getting him on campus was an important step in the process, and the No. 5 overall recruit in the class left his visit impressed by what he saw.

“It was amazing,” Inniss said of his visit to USC on Friday. “Everything was good. There was not one thing to point out that I didn’t like.”

Making the trek from Florida to USC is not an easy trip, so Friday’s visit was the first time Inniss was able to get a feel for the campus and environment on the West Coast.