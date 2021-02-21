Five-star WR Kevin Coleman discusses why USC made his top 8 list
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. -- A few hours after posting his top 8 schools list to Twitter and moments after making a highlight-reel touchdown catch at the Pylon 7-on-7 tournament out in Arizona, 5-star w...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news