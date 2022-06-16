Five-star Zachariah Branch planning at least one SEC visit
When Zachariah Branch accompanied his brother, Zion, to the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando he talked with a bunch of prospects that would end up in Texas A&M’s class.It sparked an interes...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news