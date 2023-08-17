There were two position battles on the offensive line entering fall camp, and at least one is still very much ongoing, according to Henson.

That being the competition at right tackle between Florida transfer Michael Tarquin and redshirt sophomore Mason Murphy.

Tarquin has been with the first unit most every time media has been able to view practice, which has been a couple times a week for the first 15-20 minutes, but Henson said Murphy continues to make it a competition.

"He's pushing hard," Henson said of Murphy. "Those two guys are probably the two most improved players up front from spring to now and it's been a heck of a battle. We evaluate every day. Every day I walk out here I'm like, OK, who's our best players? We evaluate off the film every day as a coaching staff, so we're still in evaluation -- we'll see where it leads."

It wouldn't be a surprise to see both play on Saturdays, especially through the early part of the schedule against San Jose State and Nevada. The Trojans rotated left tackles for much of last season, so it's something they're comfortable doing if there isn't a clear choice at a certain spot.

The other interesting spot it left guard. It was presumed that Wyoming transfer Emmanuel Pregnon had seized that job as he has steadily taken the first-team reps there (during the open media windows) while Gino Quinones had transitioned to working at No. 2 center.

But there were a couple of comments from Henson on Wednesday that raised at least some question as to how solidified the situation is at left guard.

First, he noted that stamina has been one issue for Pregnon in camp.

"Obviously, he's grown a lot with understanding and learning the offense. I would say that he's still a guy that's growing as far his ability to get tired and play through that," Henson said. "We've just got to continue to push him in that direction every day. He has a lot of upside, lot of potential, but you know, if you're not playing full-speed, that's [only] potential."

And then when he was asked about Quinones working at center, Henson made a good point that if the Trojans are going to have any shot at relying on him as the backup at that spot he needs all the reps he can get in camp -- as opposed to guard, where he started two games last year and has plenty of practice reps. So his move to center may not necessarily mean he lost the battle at left guard outright.

"Just the ability for Gino, if something did happen, that he is the next center in the game and it's just getting him reps. Center takes so many reps to get ready, so it's been a challenge for Gino to be at center and still compete at guard too. Just getting all those reps is a huge thing for him because it's just all the little things, it's snapping the ball, obviously it's snapping accurate and making all the calls, all the mental side of the game at center," Henson said. "It's just been really trying to get him to the point if something did happen injury-wise, we could put him in the game and still function at a very high level."

We still think Pregnon is going to be the starter there, but it's something to continue to monitor.