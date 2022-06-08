Five teams that should be pleased with new rankings release

The updated 2023 Rivals250 dropped on Tuesday and there was some shift with some top prospects across the country. As a result, there was some changes in the 2023 team rankings. Coming out of the release, here are five teams that should be pleased with the rankings headed into the summer.

USC

Malachi Nelson

USC has seen recruiting momentum come its way since the arrival and settling of Lincoln Riley and his staff, and it only continues to increase with a big season for the Trojans on the horizon. It starts up top at the No. 4 spot with Malachi Nelson as he continues to cement himself among the five-star ranks with a star-studded Elite 11. Looking deeper into the five-star ranks will lead you to fellow USC commit Zachariah Branch, who now sits as the No. 4 wide receiver in the country. Running back commit Quinten Joyner also saw a healthy boost into the No. 115 spot in the country.

TEXAS A&M

Jayvon Thomas (Rivals.com)

Multiple Texas A&M commits saw bumps in the rankings, but Jayvon Thomas jumped more than 100 spots into the No. 39 position. His move up has Aggie fans looking at a potentially loaded defensive back group in the 2023 class, similar to what they were able to put together on the defensive line in 2022. Bravion Rogers also sits in the top 50 and Texas A&M target Javien Toviano just picked up his fifth star. Looking further down the list, Colton Thomasson saw a big rise after a dominant spring on the camp circuit that saw him rack up multiple MVPs.

CLEMSON

Christopher Vizzina (Rivals.com)

Dabo Swinney and his staff have this 2023 class cooking and it starts with quarterback commit Christopher Vizzina, who could be just one big Elite 11 performance away from earning his fifth star. Clemson also stakes claim to two more commits in the top 100 with Nathaniel Joseph (No. 81) and Avieon Terrell (No. 87) both seeing healthy rises. Just to add another layer, the Tigers landed a big commitment on the offensive line from Ian Reed on Tuesday who jumped from outside the Rivals250 to the No. 143 spot. In identifying programs that have done a solid job early on in the 2023 class acquiring talent at multiple position groups, it's tough to find a program that has done better than Clemson.

NOTRE DAME

Keon Keeley (Rvials.com)

Notre Dame held onto the No. 1 spot (comfortably) in the new team rankings following the Rivals250 release as five-star Keon Keeley headlines a group of 14 commits so far for the Fighting Irish. Ten of those pledges fall in the Rivals250, the highest in the nation, with Brenan Vernon and Drayk Bowen also making it into the top 50. With still a large amount of spots left up for grabs in the Irish's 2023 class, Marcus Freeman is well on his way to competing for the No. 1 spot on signing day.

GEORGIA

