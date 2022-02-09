Five Trojans invited to the NFL Scouting Combine

Five former USC players have been invited to the NFL Scouting Combine in March to work out for and meet with NFL general managers and scouts.

Running back Keaontay Ingram, outside linebacker Drake Jackson, wide receiver Drake London and cornerbacks Chris Steele and Isaac Taylor-Stuart are the among the 324 total prospects who will participate at the combine March 1-7 in Indianapolis, Ind.

Ingram rushed for 911 yards on 5.8 yards per carry with 5 touchdowns and 154 receiving yards over 10 games this fall in his lone season with USC after transferring in from Texas. For his career, he has 2,722 rushing yards, a solid 5.5 yards-per-carry average, 669 receiving yards and 22 total touchdowns.

Jackson played through injury much of this season and was significantly limited in some games, but he still tallied 5 sacks, 8 tackles for loss, a forced fumble and an interception over 10 games. In three seasons at USC, he finished with 103 tackles, 12.5 sacks and 25 tackles for loss.

London is working his way back from the fractured ankle that ended his season on Oct. 30, so it's not clear how much he'll do at the combine. To that point, he looked like the favorite for the Biletnikoff Award with 88 catches for 1,084 yards and 7 touchdowns through seven and a half games. He was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year despite missing a third of the season.

Steele was a regular in the secondary for USC the last three seasons, tallying 3 interceptions, 12 pass breakups, a forced fumble, a sack, 3 TFL and 94 total tackles. He played some of his best football down the stretch of his junior season, giving up just 26.2 passing yards per game in coverage and 0 touchdowns, per PFF, while making 2 -- should have been 3, if not for a questionable penalty away from the play -- interceptions.

Taylor-Stuart was a rotational starter as a redshirt freshman in 2019 and then a full-time starter in 2021. He had 2 career INTs and 7 PBUs. His raw athleticism should flash for scouts, though he remained inconsistent as a cornerback throughout his time with the Trojans.