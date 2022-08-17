Five Trojans make ESPN's list of the top 100 players in college football

If USC fans need any further reason to believe that things are changing for the better within the program, how about landing two players in the top 10 of ESPN's top 100 players in college football ranking?

The Trojans had five players make the list overall, with new WR Jordan Addison at No. 9, new QB Caleb Williams at No. 10, new RB Travis Dye at No. 56, veteran guard Andrew Vorhees at No. 81 and new WR Mario Williams at No. 100.

Addison, of course, is the reigning Biletnikoff Award winner, Caleb Williams is considered among the top Heisman Trophy favorites entering the season, Dye has nearly 4,000 combined rushing/receiving yards from his time at Oregon, Vorhees was ranked the top interior offensive lineman in college football by PFF and Mario Williams seems poised for a breakout after following his coach and QB from Oklahoma.

See the full list here.