Five USC players who boosted their stock significantly this spring

Height totaled 18 tackles and 3 tackles for loss over two years in the Auburn program, with all of those stats coming last fall as a redshirt freshman when he earned a rotational role and played 238 defensive snaps.

If he can build off what he showed this spring, capped by a sack in the spring game, Height could have the inside track to the starting rush end role in his first year with the Trojans.

Former five-star prospect Korey Foreman could certainly mount a challenge to that this summer, but through the spring Height was clearly the top guy at that position.

He also absolutely looks the part with one of the most impressive physical builds on the roster at 6-foot-3, 230 pounds.

But don't take it from us -- listen to what the coaches had to say this spring.

"Romello has had a really nice spring, really complete spring – very difficult to block in 1-on-1 situations, has really learned the defense quickly. Proud of his progression," head coach Lincoln Riley said midway through the spring.

"He's kind of everything I hoped and we hoped that he would be," OLBs coach Roy Manning said early on. "Obviously, I think when he's on the field it makes a difference. He's making an impact every single time he's out there. I think he's still learning the position because it is a little different than what he did at his last place, but I've been very pleased with him."

Height was recruited to help USC's thinnest position group in terms of numbers, and with Eli'jah Winston transferring out of that group coming out of the spring, it's easy to see that Height has earned a major role come the fall with the only question seeming to be how much of a timeshare Foreman creates at the position.

