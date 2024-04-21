The deepest position group on USC's roster just got even stronger.

Florida State transfer Greedy Vance Jr. announced his commitment to the Trojans on Sunday evening, after taking an official visit over the weekend for USC's spring game.

Vance, who has one year of eligibility remaining, played in all 14 games with five starts for the 13-1 ACC-champion Seminoles.

Vance logged 360 defensive snaps last season at nickel, notching 18 tackles, 1 interception and 3 pass breakups and recording 3 picks the previous season.

He spent two years at Louisville before transferring to Florida State and now will join a reloaded USC secondary that has brought in five veteran transfers since the end of last season, including cornerbacks John Humphrey (UCLA), DeCarlos Nicholson (Mississippi State) and safeties Kamari Ramsey (UCLA) and Akili Arnold (Oregon State).