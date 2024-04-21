Florida State DB transfer Greedy Vance commits to USC, adds to deep DB unit
The deepest position group on USC's roster just got even stronger.
Florida State transfer Greedy Vance Jr. announced his commitment to the Trojans on Sunday evening, after taking an official visit over the weekend for USC's spring game.
Vance, who has one year of eligibility remaining, played in all 14 games with five starts for the 13-1 ACC-champion Seminoles.
Vance logged 360 defensive snaps last season at nickel, notching 18 tackles, 1 interception and 3 pass breakups and recording 3 picks the previous season.
He spent two years at Louisville before transferring to Florida State and now will join a reloaded USC secondary that has brought in five veteran transfers since the end of last season, including cornerbacks John Humphrey (UCLA), DeCarlos Nicholson (Mississippi State) and safeties Kamari Ramsey (UCLA) and Akili Arnold (Oregon State).
The one spot where the Trojans could afford to add another defensive back was at nickel, as incumbent starter Jaylin Smith was out with injury this spring and depth option Tre'Quon Fegans entered the transfer portal. Redshirt junior Prophet Brown operated as the main option at nickel through the spring, returning an interception 100-plus yards for a touchdown in the spring game Saturday.
Brown is also in the mix at the outside corner spots, and the addition of Vance not only gives the Trojans insurance if Smith's unspecified injury lingers into the season but gives the defense another proven, experienced starter to add into the mix this summer.
If all are healthy, the competition between Smith, Vance and Brown, who played well in the Holiday Bowl and continued that momentum through the spring, will be one of the most intriguing in fall camp for USC.