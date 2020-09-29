TrojanSports - Florida TE Michael Trigg previews commitment

The date has been set. Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day four-star tight end Michael Trigg will announce his commitment October 11.

"I am getting close," said Trigg. "I have narrowed it down to South Carolina, USC, Arizona State, LSU and Kentucky.

"I have had the most interaction with those schools, I feel most comfortable with those schools, and I will be committing to one of those five schools."

The 6-foot-4, 230 pound athlete has had almost daily contact with the finalists for some time now. From text messages to zoom calls to virtual visits, those schools have been in pursuit.

"I like the coaches, I feel good talking to them and it is just about me feeling comfortable. That has been the biggest thing. I really like the same things about all five schools."

Which school will make Trigg feel most comfortable? With visits banned since early March, he has only stepped foot on two of the five campuses.

He visited Columbia right before COVID-19 hit, then took a trip to Baton Rouge recently.

"My visit to South Carolina was different from my one to LSU," said Trigg. "I got to really visit South Carolina, and I saw the facilities, met the coaches and all that. I really liked the family-feel up there.

"I went to LSU on my own to get the vibe for the city and the area to see what it was like. It was cool too, but it was different because I couldn't see the facilities, the stadium and things like that. I had a good time though."

Trigg said him not being able to trip to Tempe, Lexington or Los Angeles doesn't hurt the chances of those schools getting his commitment due to all the communication he's had with those schools and what they have shown him through video.

He is leaning towards a certain school, but he will now take these two weeks to make sure of his decision.

"I pretty much know the school I am committing to, but I still need to think about it a little more and talk it over with my family to make the decision," said Trigg. "It is really coming down to my connection with the coaches and where I feel I can get the best playing time at. Those are two key factors for me."