TrojanSports - Following commitments, QBs shift to full-fledged recruiters

Following commitments, QBs shift to full-fledged recruiters
There has been a massive run of quarterback commitments over the last few weeks with more than a dozen players at that position coming off the board since the start of February.
*****
MORE: Pac-12 schools emerge for RB Jaylen Thompson
CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
COVERAGE: Rivals Transfer Tracker | Rivals Camp Series
*****
Some committed even before that date. All of them have targets in mind to join them in their respective recruiting classes.
The top guy for No. 1 overall recruit Quinn Ewers in Ohio State’s class? The Southlake (Texas) Carroll superstar is going after some protection in 6-foot-8, 305-pound four-star offensive lineman Kiyaunta Goodwin from Charlestown, Ind.
New Clemson quarterback commit Cade Klubnik has some big names on his watch list as well with fellow Texan Brenen Thompson on top along with four-star running back Emmanuel Henderson (it might be tough to sway him away from Alabama) and four-star tight end Oscar Delp (it might be a challenge to get him away from Georgia) but Klubnik is trying.
In-state prospects will be the focus of LSU quarterback pledge Walker Howard, which might not be the biggest obstacle since the Tigers always do well with local prospects, but the Lafayette (La.) St. Thomas More standout is also going hard after four-star tight end Jake Johnson, whose brother plays QB at LSU, and four-star OL Malik Agbo all the way from Federal Way (Wash.) Todd Beamer.
The list for new Notre Dame quarterback commit Steve Angeli is quite extensive. Like, really long.
The Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic recruit is hitting up running backs Nicholas Singleton, Dallan Hayden and Gavin Sawchuk, tight ends Eli Raridon and Holden Staes, offensive linemen Joe Brunner, Aamil Wagner, Carson Hinzman, Jake Taylor and George Fitzpatrick and receivers - take a deep breath - Tyler Morris, Amorion Walker, Andre Greene, Kaden Saunders, Addison Copeland, CJ Williams and Jay Fair.
Oh, and then on defense Angeli will focus his efforts on defensive end DJ Wesolak and linebackers Sebastian Cheeks and Niuafe Tuihalamaka.
“But also my teammates - Jaeden Gould and Jayden Bellamy,” Angeli said.
Some quarterbacks are more secretive. Nick Evers committed to Florida on Tuesday night and when asked who he’s targeting for the Gators, he said: “I have some guys in mind. I can’t give you that sauce yet but with this Florida engine we are going to get some dudes. I promise you that.”
Others wanted it to be known that they’re going after big-time names and expect to get them.
Texas quarterback commit Maalik Murphy is focused on fellow California compatriots CJ Williams and then Earnest Greene along with Agbo and former Oklahoma State commit Kelvin Banks across the offensive line. Murphy, who has played with Oklahoma wide receiver pledge Jordan Hudson on the Premium 7v7 team, is also trying to flip the four-star receiver from the Sooners.
At Florida State, four-star quarterback commit Nicco Marchiol is working on big-timers like five-star receiver Kevin Coleman, Armella (the top-ranked offensive tackle nationally whose father played for the Seminoles), along with Skinner and Saunders and then running backs Gavin Sawchuk and Damari Alston.
In the Pac-12, Cal quarterback pledge Justyn Martin is working on receivers Kevin Green and Jadyn Marshall along with running back Jaydn Ott and defensive back Jaden Mickey, who just put the Golden Bears in his top four.
And USC quarterback commit Devin Brown is going after lots of guys - some uncommitted and some pledged to other schools.
“The coaches have really focused on having me get my receivers,” Brown said. “I was recruiting Keyan Burnett for a while until he jumped on board. With Keyan committing, that has really been helpful in going after his teammate (Tetairoa McMillan).
“I’ve really gone after guys like Kevin Coleman and Kyion Grayes. Even though Kyion is already committed we are still going after him because nothing’s over until he signs.”
That’s not it. Arizona defensive ends Zac Swanson and Anthony Lucas are targets along with Agbo and Greene on the offensive line.
“This class is going to be really special,” Brown said.
All quarterback commits are trying to make that so.