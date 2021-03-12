TrojanSports - Following commitments, QBs shift to full-fledged recruiters

There has been a massive run of quarterback commitments over the last few weeks with more than a dozen players at that position coming off the board since the start of February.

Some committed even before that date. All of them have targets in mind to join them in their respective recruiting classes. The top guy for No. 1 overall recruit Quinn Ewers in Ohio State’s class? The Southlake (Texas) Carroll superstar is going after some protection in 6-foot-8, 305-pound four-star offensive lineman Kiyaunta Goodwin from Charlestown, Ind. New Clemson quarterback commit Cade Klubnik has some big names on his watch list as well with fellow Texan Brenen Thompson on top along with four-star running back Emmanuel Henderson (it might be tough to sway him away from Alabama) and four-star tight end Oscar Delp (it might be a challenge to get him away from Georgia) but Klubnik is trying. In-state prospects will be the focus of LSU quarterback pledge Walker Howard, which might not be the biggest obstacle since the Tigers always do well with local prospects, but the Lafayette (La.) St. Thomas More standout is also going hard after four-star tight end Jake Johnson, whose brother plays QB at LSU, and four-star OL Malik Agbo all the way from Federal Way (Wash.) Todd Beamer.



Walker Howard (Sam Spiegelman)