New USC basketball coach Eric Musselman already had a full roster after a busy couple months of mining the transfer portal, but that didn't stop the Trojans from adding another notable addition.

Wesley Yates III, a top-40 prospect from the 2023 recruiting class, announced Thursday he's transferring to USC after one year at Washington.

Yates is a cousin of Trojans assistant coach Quincy Pondexter and also follows fellow former Huskies assistant coach Will Conroy to USC.

Yates did not play in any games last season for Washington and has four years of eligibility remaining.