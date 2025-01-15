Former Trojan Dennis Thurman named to College Football Hall of Fame

Former USC safety Dennis Thurman is one of 22 inductees in the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame class.

He is the 47th inductee with USC ties in the College Football Hall of Fame, including 36 players. A Trojan has been elected into the Hall in 16 of the past 26 years.

Thurman will be inducted at a Dec. 9 dinner in Las Vegas and then enshrined at the Hall in Atlanta.

A consensus First Team All-American in 1976 and a unanimous selection in 1977, Thurman helped USC win the national title in 1974. He was a part of four consecutive bowl victories defeating Ohio State in the 1975 Rose Bowl, Tennessee in the 1975 Liberty Bowl, Michigan in the 1977 Rose Bowl and Texas A&M in the 1977 Bluebonnet Bowl. The Trojans went 37-10-1 in his career.

Thurman was a two-time all-conference first-teamer (1976 and 1977), was named USC's MVP in 1977 and was also recognized as the Trojans' Defensive Player of the Year that same season. He led the 1976 team and the Pac-8 Conference in interceptions with 8 and is currently tied at No. 6 for career interceptions in program history with 13 (includes 2 intercepted fumbles) and 2 touchdowns.

Throughout his Trojan career (1974-77), he tallied 169 career tackles, 11 deflections and 4 fumble recoveries.

Thurman was drafted in the 11th round of the 1978 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. He played 8 years with the Cowboys (1978-85), including in Super Bowl XIII, and a final year in 1986 with the St. Louis Cardinals. After his playing career, he became a coach with stops at the Phoenix Cardinals (1988-89), World Football League's Ohio Glory (1992), USC (1993-2000), Baltimore Ravens (2002-07), New York Jets (2009-14), Buffalo Bills (2015-16), Alliance of American Football's Memphis Express (2018), Jackson State (2020-22) and is currently at Hawaii (2023-24).

His 2025 College Football Hall of Fame classmates include 17 other players—Wisconsin running back Montee Ball, Auburn linebacker Gregg Carr, Saint John's wide receiver Blake Elliott, Minnesota center Greg Eslinger, Notre Dame quarterback Terry Hanratty, Texas Tech quarterback Graham Harrell, Tennessee defensive tackle John Henderson, Texas defensive back Michael Huff, North Dakota tight end Jim Kleinsasser, California offensive lineman Alex Mack, Mississippi offensive lineman Terrence Metcalf, Oregon defensive tackle Haloti Ngata, West Virginia running back Steve Slaton, Miami linebacker Darrin Smith, Texas Southern defensive lineman Michael Strahan, Virginia Tech quarterback Michael Vick, Wyoming wide receiver Ryan Yarborough—along with 4 coaches: Larry Blakeney (Troy, 1991-2014), Larry Korver (Northwestern College [IA] 1967-94), Urban Meyer (Bowling Green State, 2001-02; Utah, 2003-04; Florida 2005-10; Ohio State 2012-18) and Nick Saban (Toledo, 1990; Michigan State, 1995-99; LSU, 2000-04; Alabama, 2007-23).