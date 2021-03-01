TrojanSports - Former USC 4-star commit Junior Tuihalamaka leaves Trojans off new top 5

Four-star Rivals100 linebacker Niuafe "Junior" Tuihalamaka was committed to USC for almost a year before backing off that pledge on Jan. 23.

He had since maintained that USC was still very much in the picture, telling us last week that the Trojans were recruiting him even harder since his decommitment.

"As of right now, they're still in my top 5 for sure. I'm still communicating with the coaches every day. Right now, I'm still trying to build up a relationship with them, trying to have better communication with them and understand where I stand with them," Tuihalamaka told TrojanSports.com nine days ago.

On Monday, though, he delivered a much different statement about where USC stands in his recruitment -- posting a new top 5 schools list on Twitter that does not include the Trojans.

Tuihalamaka's new top 5 features Notre Dame, Arizona State, Texas, Stanford and Oregon.

His decommitment from USC coincided with a new offer from the Fighting Irish, who have made a major push for the No. 1-ranked inside linebacker in the 2022 recruiting class.