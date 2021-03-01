TrojanSports - Former USC 4-star commit Junior Tuihalamaka leaves Trojans off new top 5

Four-star Rivals100 linebacker Niuafe "Junior" Tuihalamaka was committed to USC for almost a year before backing off that pledge on Jan. 23.

He had since maintained that USC was still very much in the picture, telling us last week that the Trojans were recruiting him even harder since his decommitment.

And yet he delivered a much stronger statement about where USC stands in his recruitment Monday -- posting a new top 5 schools list on Twitter that does not include the Trojans.

Tuihalamaka's new top 5 features Notre Dame, Arizona State, Texas, Stanford and Oregon.

His decommitment from USC coincided with a new offer from the Fighting Irish, who have made a major push for the No. 1-ranked inside linebacker in the 2022 recruiting class.