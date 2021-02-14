TrojanSports - Former USC defensive end finds a new home through transfer portal

Murphy had 1 sack, 18 tackles and 2 fumble recoveries as a reserve over his five years with the Trojans. With the NCAA extending the eligibility for all fall sports athletes due to the pandemic, he has an extra season now to play.

Another USC transfer portal departure has found a new football home, as defensive end Connor Murphy announced on Twitter on Sunday that he'll play his final season of eligibility at UNLV.

Murphy saw his role decrease this season with a new defensive staff, appearing in only three of six games and logging a total of 57 defensive snaps. He totaled 3 tackles and a fumble recovery.

Murphy signed with USC as a 4-star DE prospect out of Brophy Prep in Phoenix, Ariz., in the 2016 recruiting class. He started out with the Trojans as an outside linebacker before moving to the defensive line prior to 2018 spring practice. He played in all 13 games in 2019, including a start vs. BYU, while finishing with 4 tackles, a sack and a blocked field goal.

Murphy played in over 50 games during his time at USC, but his role in 2020 was affected by the emergence of freshman defensive end Tuli Tuipulotu, who became a fixture on the defensive line as the season went along. Also, in moving to more of a three-down front, the Trojans relied more heavily on their pass-rushing outside linebackers, Drake Jackson and Hunter Echols.