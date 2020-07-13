TrojanSports - Former USC QB JT Daniels granted immediate eligibility at Georgia

And that is indeed the case, as Daniels announced in a tweet Monday.

It seemed likely when quarterback JT Daniels announced his transfer from USC to Georgia in late May that he and his family had some degree of confidence he would be granted immediate eligibility.

Thank you to the NCAA for granting me immediate eligibility and allowing me to play football this fall. I will not comment on the waiver or transfer, but look forward to a great 2020 season with my teammates.

The question now becomes, what role will Daniels have with the Bulldogs this fall.

He has been working his way back from knee surgery after tearing the ACL and meniscus in his right knee in the Trojans' season opener last year. That would put him about 10-plus months into that rehab by the time teams open fall camp Aug. 7 -- assuming that remains the date.

But Daniels' knee is far from the only factor determining his path to playing time.

Before making a splash landing Daniels in May, Georgia landed perhaps the most coveted grad transfer QB available in Jamie Newman, who passed for 2,868 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while also rushing for 574 yards and 6 TDs last season at Wake Forest. Newman's name has been on early Heisman Trophy odds lists since his move to Georgia.

The Bulldogs also signed 4-star QB Carson Beck in the 2020 recruiting class.

Georgia then has No. 1-ranked pro-style QB prospect Brock Vandagriff set to join the program in the 2021 recruiting class.

Daniels will always spur divided opinions among USC fans. Many were quick to draw conclusions from his rocky freshman season when he completed 59.5 percent of his passes for 2,672 yards, 14 TDs and 10 INTs in an offense that seemed to have myriad issues beyond the QB. He completed 25 of 34 passes for 215 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT in the first half of that season opener against Fresno State last fall before injuring his knee, and it stands to reason he would have put up impressive numbers in Graham Harrell's new Trojans offense.

That debate will never fully have an answer, but Daniels has a chance to script a new narrative for his collegiate career now at Georgia.

