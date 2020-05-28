TrojanSports - Former USC QB JT Daniels officially announces transfer to Georgia

Quarterback JT Daniels made the news official Thursday afternoon that he is transferring from USC to Georgia.

When Daniels announced he was entering the NCAA transfer portal on April 16, both he and USC left open the door for a possible return. Sources indicated at that time that the impetus for the timing of his decision was the potential that the NCAA would approve a proposal for a one-time transfer exception with immediate eligibility. That got shelved last week for the time being and won't be approved for the upcoming year, meaning Daniels will have to apply for a traditional transfer waiver if he hopes to be eligible in 2020.

It's also possible he's going to Georgia expecting to bide his time and position himself for the job in 2021, as the Bulldogs have grad transfer QB Jamie Newman projected as the 2020 starter and receiving considerable hype and buzz.

Meanwhile, Geogia has a commitment from 5-star 2021 QB Brock Vandagriff -- the No. 1-ranked pro-style QB in this class -- so it's not as if the Bulldogs are lacking for talent at the position.

Daniels, of course, is a former 5-star prospect himself who was dealt a bad break at USC last year when he tore his ACL and meniscus in the second quarter of the season opener, opening the door for Kedon Slovis' banner freshman season (3,502 yards, 30 TDs, 9 INTs) and clouding Daniels' future with the program.

Daniels passed for 2,672 yards, 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions during an inconsistent freshman season at USC, after winning the job as a much-ballyhooed newcomer. But the Trojans offense was a mess in general and it seemed Daniels was in for a delayed breakout last fall under new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell.

He completed 25 of 34 passes for 215 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT in the first half of that opener against Fresno State before taking the sack that ended his season.

Daniels certainly could have found a less talented QB depth room to join than what he'll be a part of at Georgia, perhaps making his path to the starting role clearer, but it's no surprise he ends up at a top nationally-ranked program given his talent and upside.

USC, meanwhile, is left with two scholarship quarterbacks for 2020 in Slovis and redshirt senior Matt Fink, unless graduate transfer QB Mo Hasan (from Vanderbilt) is put on scholarship.

