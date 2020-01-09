Velus Jones considered a transfer to Tennessee last spring during his first stint in the NCAA transfer portal, before ultimately deciding to stay at USC.

This time, Jones is indeed making the move to Knoxville, Tenn., he announced Thursday on Twitter.

The wide receiver/kickoff returner re-entered the transfer portal at the end of December and quickly found his new home, reuniting with former Trojans offensive coordinator/receivers coach Tee Martin, who is the Vols assistant head coach/receivers coach/passing game coordinator.

Jones, who has one year of eligibility remaining, had just 6 receptions for 35 yards this season at USC while also serving as the Trojans' primary kick returner, returning one kick for a touchdown.