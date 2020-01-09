Former USC WR/KOR Velus Jones lands at Tennessee
Velus Jones considered a transfer to Tennessee last spring during his first stint in the NCAA transfer portal, before ultimately deciding to stay at USC.
This time, Jones is indeed making the move to Knoxville, Tenn., he announced Thursday on Twitter.
The wide receiver/kickoff returner re-entered the transfer portal at the end of December and quickly found his new home, reuniting with former Trojans offensive coordinator/receivers coach Tee Martin, who is the Vols assistant head coach/receivers coach/passing game coordinator.
Jones, who has one year of eligibility remaining, had just 6 receptions for 35 yards this season at USC while also serving as the Trojans' primary kick returner, returning one kick for a touchdown.
Thank you God🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/aXbNfkk64K— Velus Jones Jr.⚡️ (@VelusJr) January 9, 2020
USC relied primarily on its top four receivers this fall, with Jones -- a 4-star prospect in the 2016 class out of Saraland, Ala. -- getting passed over by freshman Drake London as the No. 4 option, working out of the slot.
USC, meanwhile, remains stocked at wide receiver despite losing Biletnikoff Award finalist Michael Pittman and with fellow veteran wideout Tyler Vaughns also facing an NFL draft decision. With or without Vaughns, the Trojans will return emerging star Amon-Ra St. Brown (who had 9 catches for 163 yards in the Holiday Bowl and finished with 77 catches for 1,042 yards and 6 TDs), London (39-567-5) along with highly-touted young wideouts Bru McCoy and Kyle Ford, who both redshirted this fall. McCoy, a 5-star prospect in the 2019 class, did not play at all while recovering from a lingering illness, while Ford got limited action late in the year after working his way back from a torn ACL. Both will be ready for spring.
I can’t wait to see it brother, you deserve this more than anybody. Your hard work will pay off. Trust God🙏🏽 https://t.co/vJW6Lv0YF1— MPJ (@MikePitt_Jr) January 10, 2020