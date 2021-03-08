USC has extended a new offer to fast-rising former Washington 3-star defensive end commit Anthony Jones (Liberty HS/Henderson, Nev.), whose cousin is former Trojans legend Robert Woods.

The offer from the Trojans came as a surprise for the Las Vegas native, but it resonated in a big way once he received the call from USC defensive coordinator Todd Orlando.

“It was crazy because I was sleeping and then I got the call from Coach Orlando and that’s when he gave me the news and it was pretty big for me because my whole family loves USC and my cousin went there and was drafted, so there is some really good history behind them and I love it,” Jones told TrojanSports.com.