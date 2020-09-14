 TrojanSports - Four-star 2022 QB Nicco Marchiol includes USC in his top 8
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-14 21:55:18 -0500') }} football Edit

Four-star 2022 QB Nicco Marchiol includes USC in his top 8

Nicco Marchiol, from Hamilton HS in Chandler, Ariz., is the No. 10-ranked pro-style QB in the 2022 recruiting class.
Nicco Marchiol, from Hamilton HS in Chandler, Ariz., is the No. 10-ranked pro-style QB in the 2022 recruiting class. (Rivals.com)
Ryan Young • TrojanSports
Publisher
@RyanYoungRivals

While the 2022 recruiting cycle has really only just begun in earnest with coaches able to start initiating contact with prospects as of Sept. 1, quarterbacks often make the earliest decisions.

And in the case of 4-star Rivals250 QB Nicco Marchiol (Hamilton HS/Chandler, Ariz.), he's already narrowed down his list of contenders to a top 8, which he tweeted out Monday night.

The Trojans made the list with Florida State, Arizona State, Michigan, LSU, Ole Miss, TCU and Florida.

Marchiol is a top target for the Trojans, who are also heavily recruiting fellow 2022 QB prospects A.J. Duffy (Rancho Verde HS) and Devin Brown (Queen Creek HS/Queen Creek, Ariz.) at this point in the recruiting cycle.

Marchiol played last season for Regis Jesuit HS in Aurora, Colo., leading his team to an 11-1 record while passing for 2,552 yards, 27 touchdowns and 8 interceptions, according to the Denver Post. He also rushed for 333 yards.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}