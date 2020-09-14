TrojanSports - Four-star 2022 QB Nicco Marchiol includes USC in his top 8

Four-star 2022 QB Nicco Marchiol includes USC in his top 8
While the 2022 recruiting cycle has really only just begun in earnest with coaches able to start initiating contact with prospects as of Sept. 1, quarterbacks often make the earliest decisions.
And in the case of 4-star Rivals250 QB Nicco Marchiol (Hamilton HS/Chandler, Ariz.), he's already narrowed down his list of contenders to a top 8, which he tweeted out Monday night.
The Trojans made the list with Florida State, Arizona State, Michigan, LSU, Ole Miss, TCU and Florida.
Jeremiah 29:11🎚 blessed and humbled for all the schools that have recruited me up until this point. These will be the top 8 schools I will be focusing on. 🔴RECRUITMENT STILL 100% OPEN🔴 pic.twitter.com/gUgy7o6T96— Nicco Marchiol (@MarchiolNicco) September 15, 2020
Marchiol is a top target for the Trojans, who are also heavily recruiting fellow 2022 QB prospects A.J. Duffy (Rancho Verde HS) and Devin Brown (Queen Creek HS/Queen Creek, Ariz.) at this point in the recruiting cycle.
Marchiol played last season for Regis Jesuit HS in Aurora, Colo., leading his team to an 11-1 record while passing for 2,552 yards, 27 touchdowns and 8 interceptions, according to the Denver Post. He also rushed for 333 yards.