TrojanSports - Four-star 2022 QB Nicco Marchiol includes USC in his top 8

While the 2022 recruiting cycle has really only just begun in earnest with coaches able to start initiating contact with prospects as of Sept. 1, quarterbacks often make the earliest decisions.

And in the case of 4-star Rivals250 QB Nicco Marchiol (Hamilton HS/Chandler, Ariz.), he's already narrowed down his list of contenders to a top 8, which he tweeted out Monday night.

The Trojans made the list with Florida State, Arizona State, Michigan, LSU, Ole Miss, TCU and Florida.