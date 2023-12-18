"The weather, the staff and coach Nua is the best," Jones told TrojanSports about what stood out during his time at USC. "I feel like I can hit the field early there and make an impact."

USC found itself in a battle with Ohio State leading into the early signing period this week, but there will be no waiting for the Trojans. An official visit to Los Angeles showed Jones all he needed to see to make the call early ahead of National Signing Day.

A visit to USC over the weekend sold four-star defensive lineman Carlon Jones on the program. Monday, the 6-foot-3, 290-pound recruit from Bay City, Texas announced his commitment to play for Lincoln Riley, Shaun Nua and the Trojans.

The four-star prospect, who is currently rated No. 33 overall at his position by Rivals, is the 21st commitment in the 2024 class for the Trojans who are building momentum heading into Wednesday.

Jones visited Ohio State two weekends ago but found a sense of comfort around USC that helped lead him to his commitment decision.

"A great atmosphere with a lot to offer," he said.

The Trojans now have four commits along the defensive front in the class after four-star edge rusher Kameryn Fountain gave the team his pledge back in June followed by recent commitments from 6-foot-6, 270-pound former Minnesota commit Jide Abasiri and former Kentucky edge rusher commit Lorenzo Cowan just last week.

Jones had been committed to Nebraska since June, but within recent weeks he backed off that decision leaving the door open for Nua and the Trojans to make a move. USC offered him Nov. 30 followed by an in-home visit with the Trojans' defensive line coach last week.

The four-star prospect is the fourth 2024 commitment for the Trojans in recent days joining Abasiri, Cowan and offensive tackle Kalolo Ta'aga.

Alabama, Utah, Maryland, TCU, Cal, Arizona State, Northwestern and Oregon State are some of the other programs that offered Jones throughout the process.

Publisher Ryan Young contributed to this report.