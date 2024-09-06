in other news
Tommy Tofi is already well known among top college programs, so this will be an important season for the 2026 offensive lineman from San Francisco-Archbishop Riordan to assess his options.
The four-star prospect, who currently ranks No. 152 overall in the class according to Rivals, already has a good handle on his recruitment as programs continue to battle for his eventual commitment.
The 6-foot-6, 365-pound tackle recruit just opened his junior season last week, and his latest game will take him down south this week with Riordan taking on St. Bonaventure in Week 2.
Being so close to two programs on his offer list means the No. 19-ranked prospect in the state will take a couple visits this weekend. Tofi is expected to stop by USC and UCLA while he is in the area giving him an opportunity to see those schools up close.
The Bruins are off this week after facing Hawaii last Saturday, but the Trojans are at home and host Utah State.
Both programs have been active in pursuing Tofi up to this point, but those aren't the only ones.
Texas A&M, Oregon, Miami, Ole Miss, Penn State and Auburn are just some of the programs already on the offer list for the four-star junior.
"Man, it feels great knowing the coaches, it's good just to know them and learn about their programs," he said. "That's the special part."
It should be a busy season for Tofi, who has no shortage of programs working to get him out on a visit. It will be an important time for him to continue building on his relationships with the various teams in pursuit.