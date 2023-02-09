The 6-foot-10 forward spoke with Rivals about the latest in his recruitment as his high school season winds down.

Class of 2024 four-star forward Aiden Sherrell has been a standout since this spring and could be in the discussion for five-star status when Rivals updates its rankings for the junior class in March.

USC: “I like that they produce guys that are similar to me like Evan Mobley, guys that are very versatile. Guys that can step out on the perimeter, put the ball on the floor, defend and also play inside.”

UNLV: “It’s a great recruitment, I’ve been building a great relationship with the coaches. The environment there is great, they play great defense and I love their defensive effort.”

Michigan State: “It’s my hometown, so it’s great to be recruited by them. I have a great relationship with the coaches, and it’s like a family environment there. I feel like I could be the missing piece for them.”

Alabama: “I also have a great relationship with them. Coach (Nate) Oats is a great coach and their playing style is great. I actually see myself playing in their play style, it’s fast, quick, and they’re a great team.”

Oklahoma: “I love their play style, also. They’ve been the newest school recruiting me, and I’ve gained a great relationship with them. I could definitely see myself playing in their play style.”

Michigan: “Coach Juwan Howard is a great coach, he definitely sees me being a big piece on their team, and I can also see that too. I love their play style and I feel like I could flourish in that system.”

Visits: “I’d like to visit the schools I haven’t been to yet — Michigan, Oklahoma and USC, those schools.”

Decision timeline: “I’m not sure on the timeframe, but it will definitely be after the school season ends.”