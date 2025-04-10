Four-star OL Deacon Schmitt will get his first look at USC on weekend visit

Zach Hanson has been building momentum in his first recruiting cycle as USC's offensive line coach. The Trojans added their fourth offensive lineman in the 2026 class Wednesday when four-star prospect Vlad Dyakonov gave the program his pledge.

Still, Hanson isn't finished adding to the group and one of the priority targets in the class will be making his way to Los Angeles this weekend to get an up-close look at USC during an unofficial visit.

Deacon Schmitt is one of the top-rated prospects from Colorado and the Windsor High School star is beginning to work his way towards the next stages of his recruitment with a handful of official visits on the horizon.

The Trojans are the only West Coast team represented on his current list of top eight schools that also includes Colorado, Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Tennessee, Nebraska and Oklahoma.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound tackle recruit is fresh off a visit to Boulder where he was able to meet with Deion Sanders and see the in-state programs for a spring practice, and his travels will bring him to California this week for a multi-day stay with the Trojans.

Schmitt will fly out Friday and get an opportunity to see Hanson and the rest of the staff in action as he continues to mull his options.