Official visit season starts this weekend for the USC football program.

While most of the Trojans' top targets are slated to come on their visits in June, a couple of key recruits will be on campus this weekend, including four-star cornerback Braylon Conley, from Humble, Texas.

Conley took an unofficial visit last month to check out USC's spring game and he arrives in from Texas with his family on Thursday night for a closer look at the campus and program this weekend.

"I want my parents to get a good feel for it all and glad we can experience it together," he told TrojanSports.com. "We will discuss everything so we as a family have a good idea of where I fit at USC."