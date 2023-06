HUMBLE, Texas -- Four-star cornerback Braylon Conley was one of the first USC targets to take his official visit with the program, back in May, and the Trojans have remained a top contender for the Lone Star State standout since then.

Now, Conley is ready to let everyone know where his college decision as he'll make that announcement public on Friday at 6:30 p.m. PT.

On Wednesday morning, he talked with TrojanSports.com after his Atascocita High School team finished its workout, reflecting on the recruiting process that led him to his ultimate decision.