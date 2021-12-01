Four-star CB Jaeden Gould de-commits from USC, Trojans down to 4 commits

Jaeden Gould, a four-star cornerback from Oradell, N.J., who committed to USC back in June over Penn State and other suitors, announced the news Wednesday night.

A fourth prospect in the last two days has announced he is no longer committed to USC in this 2022 recruiting class.

Gould's announcement comes a day after four-star defensive back Ephesians Prysock and three-star wide receivers Caleb Douglas and Kevin Green Jr. de-committed from the Trojans.

USC at one point had up to four highly-rated corners committed, depending on what position Prysock would have ended up at, with him, Gould, five-star Domani Jackson and four-star Fabian Ross, who is the only one who remains for now.

Overall, USC has just four players committed in the 2022 class in Ross, three-star DE Devan Thompkins (Stockton, Calif.), three-star OL Keith Olson (Napavine, Wash.) and two-star punter Atticus Bertrams (Australia).

Gould's departure could be reflective of interim head coach Donte Williams' future, as Williams was his primary recruiter and had kept him in the fold when it looked likely that the former CBs coach was going to remain on staff. Williams sidestepped questions about his future with the program Tuesday.

The other de-commitments seem most likely reflective of the new coaching staff seeing the recruiting board differently.

New USC head coach Lincoln Riley is an elite recruiter and the Trojans are expected to have a very big two weeks on the recruiting trail leading into the early signing period Dec. 15.