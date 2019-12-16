News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-16 09:37:42 -0600') }} football Edit

Four-star CB Joshua Eaton delays commitment until February

Sam Spiegelman • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst

MISSOURI CITY, Texas -- The wait to find out where four-star cornerback Joshua Eaton will play next season will continue just a bit longer.Eaton, one of the top uncommitted defensive backs in the c...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}