Four-star DB Zion Branch staying busy with recruitment
Zion Branch is a 2022 prospect and cannot take visits or talk to college coaches at his high school but recruiting is staying busy.Very busy.The four-star defensive back from Las Vegas Bishop Gorma...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news