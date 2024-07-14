Four-star Floyd Boucard has taken a unique path to becoming one of the most coveted defensive tackles in the 2025 recruiting class.

He grew up playing hockey in Montreal, got into football his freshman year of high school while still in Canada, made the move to Alabama before his sophomore year while attending Mobile Christian School, helped lead his team to an Alabama 3A state championship last year while sending his recruiting stock soaring, has since transferred to perennial power Miami Central HS and will now announce his commitment decision on July 20.

Through all that and the rush of attention he's garnered over the last year, Boucard has narrowed his final decision to four schools -- USC, Alabama, Miami and Oklahoma.

He took time to talk to TrojanSports.com on Sunday night, reflecting back on his USC official visit last month, his thoughts on each of those finalists and his mindset entering decision day later this week.