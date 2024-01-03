SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- One of the most intriguing prospects in USC's 2024 signing class was four-star edge rusher Kameryn Fountain, out of Atlanta, Georgia, and keeping him on board was one of the priorities for new Trojans defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn after he was hired last month.

Lynn reached out to Fountain as soon as he was hired and made an in-home visit, along with outside linebackers coach Roy Manning, as one of his first orders of business. Head coach Lincoln Riley then visited Fountain and his mother, with Manning, soon thereafter.

And there was good reason for all of those air miles and attention paid to the four-star prospect.

"When [former USC DC Alex Grinch was fired], a lot of coaches started calling my mom and me back-to-back-to-back, just trying to have me come out there and visit a school or possibly flip," Fountain said Tuesday at the start of All-American Bowl practices in San Antonio. "So just had to trust the process and trust what the coach says."