BELLFLOWER, California -- Four-star Rivals250 linebacker Jordan Lockhart has his list of schools narrowed to four, has his official visits set for June and has every intention of making a commitment decision soon thereafter.

And USC will get to make the final presentation to the highly-coveted prospect from local St. John Bosco High School as his recruitment comes to a close next month.

Lockhart told TrojanSports.com that he'll take his USC official visit the final weekend of June, after visiting Texas A&M, Oklahoma and Michigan earlier in the month.

As for what he wants to get out of that Trojans visit ...

"Honestly, at this point, it's really just praying on it. I'm always going to be open to all the schools and everything like that just because you never know, but with 'SC particularly, it's really as good as it gets. I just have to pray on it," Lockhart said. "That school, A&M, Michigan, those are all really great schools, Oklahoma too. I have a strong relationship and the longest relationship with those schools too. They didn't end up being my top schools for no reason."