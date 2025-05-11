Four-star Mater Dei LB Shaun Scott announces USC commitment

Advertisement

If USC's stated priority of keeping the top local talent home this recruiting cycle needed any reinforcement, just look at the results so far. The list of top local prospects committing to the Trojans grew further Sunday as four-star linebacker/edge Shaun Scott, out of Mater Dei High School, announced his USC decision. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Scott is rated by Rivals as a four-star edge, but he had told TrojanSports.com earlier this spring that his main conversations have been with the USC staff have been with linebackers coach Rob Ryan and assistant LBs coach AJ Howard, along with defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn and head coach Lincoln Riley. "I feel like USC's pretty high right now. They've been recruiting me real hard, probably the hardest team that's been recruiting me," Scott told TrojanSports.com in March. "I talk to Lincoln Riley, I talk to coach [D'Anton] Lynn, AJ Howard, everybody." As for his connection with Ryan ... "He made an impression. He's very big on me. He went over my tape, he loves it. He just wants to utilize me in a lot of different ways," Scott said. "Him dealing with all those guys [in the NFL], those Hall of Famers and things like that, it's big that he believes in me."

UCLA, Miami and Texas were among other programs prominently involved in Scott's recruitment. Instead, he becomes the Trojans' 27th commitment as they continue to hold the No. 1-ranked recruiting class. (USC was also at 27 commits previously before WR Kohen Brown backed off his pledge earlier this week). As to the priority on securing the top prospects locally, Scott is the 16th in-state commit and the second from Mater Dei, along with four-star DT Tomuhini Topui. Just five of USC's 24 commits last cycle came from the state of California, while it was eight of 23 commits in the 2024 class while the Trojans hadn't landed a commit from national powerhouse Mater Dei since the 2022 class. Scott is the Trojans' second linebacker commit along with four-star Xavier Griffin (Gainesville, Georgia). He gives USC 12 Rivals250 commits in this class again.

