USC has made four-star offensive tackle Aaron Dunn feel like a top priority in this recruiting class, with offensive line coach Josh Henson investing significant time in building a strong relationship with the standout from Utah over the last year.

Dunn had gotten a good look at USC back in the spring on an unofficial visit, but the Trojans' most important pitch and presentation to him came last weekend when he and his parents returned for an official visit.

"Parents loved it, I loved it. I feel like it can get me to where I want to go. And the culture that Coach Riley's building is special. ... USC is definitely high up on my list," Dunn told TrojanSports.com.

"The point of officials overall is to better understand what matters to you in your decision, and USC, I really enjoyed my time there and they're definitely one of my top picks."