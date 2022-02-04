Four-star OL Francis Mauigoa has great Pac-12 visit
THE LATESTFrancis Mauigoa is one of the top 2023 offensive tackles nationally and last weekend he was at the USC junior day.It went really well.Originally from American Samoa, Mauigoa played at San...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news