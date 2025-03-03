Four-star OL Tommy Tofi talks USC following release of top 8

MONTEREY PARK, California — Four-star offensive lineman Tommy Tofi continues to be one of the most wanted tackle prospects from the West Coast in the 2026 class. Plenty of programs have made him a priority up to this point, and over the weekend he decided it was time to begin narrowing down his options.

The 6-foot-6, 335-pound recruit from Archbishop Rirordan High School in San Fransisco is now focused on a group of eight programs that includes USC, Oregon, Cal, UCLA, Ohio State, Tennessee, Utah and Miami.

Those eight schools have remained consistent in his recruitment and have positioned themselves best to earn his eventual commitment.

"Most of those schools I still interact with and they have coaching stability," Tofi said Sunday at the Rivals Camp stop at East LA College where he was one of the standout performers. "I felt like those are the schools I'm most comfortable with. Some schools I took out because they made coaching changes, and I built a relationship with the other coaches.

"I just didn't want do it again with a new coaching staff, because it's already late in my recruiting process."